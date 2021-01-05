Jarvis+ (JAR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $41,583.00

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jarvis+ has a market cap of $318,559.93 and approximately $41,583.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 tokens. The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

