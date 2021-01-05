Jarvis Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.66 Million (JRT)

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded up 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. One Jarvis Network token can now be bought for $0.0918 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $2.66 million and approximately $1.21 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00028349 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.05 or 0.00120841 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.09 or 0.00241696 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.53 or 0.00496178 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.91 or 0.00049780 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260491 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Jarvis Network Profile

Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 tokens. The official message board for Jarvis Network is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

