JD Coin (JDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.95 Million

JD Coin (CURRENCY:JDC) traded up 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, JD Coin has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JD Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000551 BTC on popular exchanges. JD Coin has a total market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $38,659.00 worth of JD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.70 or 0.00122651 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.57 or 0.00257566 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.78 or 0.00496418 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00049787 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00260516 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017729 BTC.

About JD Coin

JD Coin was first traded on July 26th, 2017. JD Coin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,151,795 coins. JD Coin’s official Twitter account is @JDS75738669 and its Facebook page is accessible here . JD Coin’s official website is www.jdcoin.us

Buying and Selling JD Coin

JD Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

