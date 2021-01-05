JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. cut its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. JD.com accounts for about 7.0% of E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $20,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 0.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 0.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 64,942 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 8.1% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth $285,000. 40.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.52.

Shares of JD opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.70 and a 52 week high of $92.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.20 and a 200-day moving average of $75.64.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $3.06. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.93 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

