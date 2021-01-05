JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a $105.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 21.63% from the company’s current price.

JD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of JD.com from $99.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $104.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.52.

JD stock opened at $86.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.64. JD.com has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The information services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $3.06. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JD.com will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burney Co. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 11,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $914,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in JD.com by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group acquired a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

