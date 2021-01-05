The Unilever Group (ULVR.L)’s (ULVR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 5,350 ($69.90) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 20.33% from the stock’s previous close.

ULVR has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,630 ($60.49) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) price objective on shares of The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,792.73 ($62.62).

Get The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) alerts:

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,446.16 ($58.09) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,414.39 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4,554.17. The company has a market capitalization of £116.90 billion and a PE ratio of 17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Unilever Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Unilever Group (ULVR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.