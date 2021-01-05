Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Certara (NASDAQ:CERT)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

CERT has been the subject of several other reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Certara in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company.

Shares of CERT stock opened at $33.00 on Tuesday. Certara has a 12 month low of $29.70 and a 12 month high of $41.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

