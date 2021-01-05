Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €132.10 ($155.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

