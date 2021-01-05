Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€130.00” Price Target for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER) has been given a €130.00 ($152.94) price target by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 4.80% from the stock’s current price.

DHER has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €108.00 ($127.06) price target on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €115.36 ($135.72).

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) stock opened at €136.55 ($160.65) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero SE has a fifty-two week low of €50.18 ($59.04) and a fifty-two week high of €132.10 ($155.41). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €108.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €99.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.23, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a market cap of $27.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.37.

Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Company Profile

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 44 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Analyst Recommendations for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) (ETR:DHER)

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero SE (DHER.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.