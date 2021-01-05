Jeffrey A. Hoffman Sells 358 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) CFO Jeffrey A. Hoffman sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.48, for a total transaction of $56,019.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:BAND traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.72. The stock had a trading volume of 427,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,302. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.04, a P/E/G ratio of 123.35 and a beta of 0.61. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.89 and a 1 year high of $198.60.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. The company’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

BAND has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bandwidth from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $608,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 3rd quarter worth $471,000. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

