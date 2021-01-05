Jeffrey Grogin Sells 13,521 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13.
Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50.
- On Monday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50.
NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 722,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.
About PennyMac Financial Services
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.
