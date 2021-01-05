Jeffrey Grogin Sells 13,521 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 13,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $845,468.13.

Jeffrey Grogin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $540,769.50.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jeffrey Grogin sold 9,225 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $472,873.50.

NYSE:PFSI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $61.50. 722,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,338. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.14. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $855.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.98 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The business’s revenue was up 262.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 17.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 4.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 520.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 53.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

