Jeremy Wacksman Sells 1,839 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,839 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $243,079.02.

Jeremy Wacksman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Jeremy Wacksman sold 22,500 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $2,510,100.00.

On Monday, November 2nd, Jeremy Wacksman sold 1,539 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $137,063.34.

Z stock traded up $4.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,736,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,911. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.86 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $144.30.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 385.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $433,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,566,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Zillow Group by 27.6% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,212,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,178,000 after purchasing an additional 262,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on Z. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down previously from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.60.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

