Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) (CVE:JCO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.23. Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 2,947 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of C$41.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 10.85 and a quick ratio of 10.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.17.

Jericho Oil Co. (JCO.V) Company Profile (CVE:JCO)

Jericho Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on exploration and development activities in the Anadarko Basin STACK Play, Hunton, Mississippi Lime, and Woodford Shale formations in Oklahoma.

