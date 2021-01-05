JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of JFE stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.
JFE Company Profile
Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue
Receive News & Ratings for JFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.