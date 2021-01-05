JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) Upgraded to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

JFE (OTCMKTS:JFEEF) was upgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of JFE stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. JFE has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $10.26. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51.

JFE Company Profile

JFE Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in steel, engineering, and trading businesses in Japan and internationally. The company's Steel segment produces and sells various steel products, processed steel products, and raw materials, as well as operates in the transportation, facility maintenance, and construction businesses.

