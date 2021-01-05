JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Lowered to $65.00 at Piper Sandler

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on JFrog in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.14.

FROG opened at $60.37 on Tuesday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $95.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.18.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

