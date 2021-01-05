JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.22.

JKS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub lowered JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine raised JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on JinkoSolar from $37.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in JinkoSolar by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC bought a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. 57.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:JKS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.42. 57,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,264,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. JinkoSolar has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $90.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 1.11.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 7.53% and a net margin of 2.75%. JinkoSolar’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots. It also provides solar system integration services; and develops commercial solar power projects.

Featured Story: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.