JMP Securities Begins Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Equities research analysts at JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.83% from the stock’s current price.

DASH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 140166 initiated coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Shares of NYSE DASH traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $142.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,443,626. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $135.38 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.