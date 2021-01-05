John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) Trading Down 0.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMS) fell 0.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $32.10. 1,993 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 4,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 89.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

