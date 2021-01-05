John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) Trading Down 0.4%

John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)’s share price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.70 and last traded at $43.04. Approximately 2,550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 6,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.22.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 54,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Health Care ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares in the last quarter.

