John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) Shares Down 2.2%

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)’s stock price was down 2.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.22 and last traded at $43.39. Approximately 1,261 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.38.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned about 0.59% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

