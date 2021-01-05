John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) Trading 1.1% Higher

John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMT) shares traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.33 and last traded at $78.33. 3,476 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.49.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHMT. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $232,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Technology ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period.

