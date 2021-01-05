John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) were down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $30.20 and last traded at $30.20. Approximately 827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.87.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.34.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMU) by 72.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.85% of John Hancock Multifactor Utilities ETF worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

