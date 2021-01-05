John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH) Shares Gap Up to $0.55

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) (LON:JLH)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.58. John Lewis of Hungerford plc (JLH.L) shares last traded at $0.58, with a volume of 33,343 shares.

The company has a market cap of £1.07 million and a P/E ratio of -2.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.49.

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the name of Just Doors for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

