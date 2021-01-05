Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Increased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.50.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of JNJ traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $155.76. 86,719 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $150.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.66.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

