Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lowered by First Financial Bank Trust Division

First Financial Bank Trust Division trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of First Financial Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $14,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,519,000. Haverford Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 54,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 17,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 29,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.65. The stock had a trading volume of 278,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,042,487. The stock has a market capitalization of $415.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.43.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total value of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

