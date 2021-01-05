Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) Shares Up 30.4%

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY)’s stock price shot up 30.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.30 and last traded at C$0.30. 136,244 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 65,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JOY. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Get Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.06, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.26. The firm has a market cap of C$12.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) (TSE:JOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$18.76 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Company Profile (TSE:JOY)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of February 24, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 57,546 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy Inc. (JOY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.