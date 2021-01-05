JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA) Trading Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:BBCA)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $27.29 and last traded at $26.89. Approximately 265,392 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 262,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.66 and its 200-day moving average is $24.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,179,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $744,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 24,375 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,953,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,489,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,544 shares during the last quarter.

