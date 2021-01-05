JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) a €42.00 Price Target

JOST Werke AG (JST.F) (ETR:JST) received a €42.00 ($49.41) price target from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 3.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JST. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of JOST Werke AG (JST.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of ETR JST opened at €43.60 ($51.29) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.94. JOST Werke AG has a 1-year low of €18.62 ($21.91) and a 1-year high of €44.55 ($52.41). The company has a market capitalization of $649.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of €40.78 and a 200-day moving average of €34.67.

JOST Werke AG manufactures and supplies safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry. The company offers truck and trailer components, including sensor systems and lubrication solutions, fifth wheel couplings and mounting plates, dual-height fifth wheel systems, sliders, kingpins, ball bearing turntables and slewing rings, landing gears, and hubodometers and axle caps; axle systems and its spare parts; and container equipment, such as components for intermodal transports, twist locks, bolsters, lifting frames for swap bodies, airbag lifting devices, and spare wheel holders.

