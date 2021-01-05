JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)

Research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on EONGY. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded E.On from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

EONGY stock opened at $11.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.36. E.On has a 52-week low of $8.11 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 0.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

