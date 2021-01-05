JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “$150.00” Price Target for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has been given a $150.00 price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the iPhone maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Apple from $109.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.68.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. Apple has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $138.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.33 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 14,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.34, for a total transaction of $1,800,685.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 243,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total transaction of $28,454,649.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,889,694.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,471 shares of company stock valued at $35,870,235. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. lifted its holdings in Apple by 285.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 77,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 57,000 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 395.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,638 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 17,269 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 296.6% during the third quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 195,026 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,586,000 after acquiring an additional 145,847 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Apple by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $7,840,232,000 after acquiring an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 272.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 565,383 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $65,478,000 after acquiring an additional 413,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

