JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Target Price to C$6.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.
Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.78. 163,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$678.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59.
Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
About Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)
Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
