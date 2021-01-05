JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) Target Price to C$6.00

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.73% from the stock’s current price.

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) stock traded up C$0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$3.78. 163,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,887. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$3.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.88, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. Canacol Energy Ltd has a 52-week low of C$2.69 and a 52-week high of C$4.74. The firm has a market cap of C$678.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.59.

Get Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) alerts:

Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) (TSE:CNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$85.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$80.47 million. Analysts anticipate that Canacol Energy Ltd will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Fourth Sail Capital, LP acquired 664,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.42 per share, with a total value of C$2,270,747.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,758,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,767,533.51.

About Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO)

Canacol Energy Ltd. primarily explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Colombia. As of December 31, 2019, it has a total proved plus probable reserves of 109,431 one thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canacol Energy Ltd (CNE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.