JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB) were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.62 and last traded at $55.72. Approximately 26,498 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 20,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.75.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.95 and a 200 day moving average of $55.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 27.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 160.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,066,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 90.0% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter.

