JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Shares Down 1.4%

JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) shares dropped 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.97 and last traded at $38.33. Approximately 18,152 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 23,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.88.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JMOM. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 165.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,679,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,786 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $216,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 62.7% in the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000.

