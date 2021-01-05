JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Position Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 243,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 2.8% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000.

JPST remained flat at $$50.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 2,838,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79.

