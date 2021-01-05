Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
