Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS JGHAF opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $30.65.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

