Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG) Shares Gap Up to $219.00

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) (LON:JUKG)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $219.00, but opened at $232.00. Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) shares last traded at $232.00, with a volume of 5 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £34.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 212.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 194.87.

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Company Profile (LON:JUKG)

Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s investment objective is to focus on capital appreciation from holding predominantly listed investments. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s United Kingdom equity portfolio combines core holdings of large-cap stocks, which pay dividends and various smaller growth stocks.

See Also: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter UK Growth Investment Trust PLC (JUKG.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.