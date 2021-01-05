JUST (JST) Price Hits $0.0235 on Major Exchanges

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, JUST has traded up 4% against the dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $53.16 million and $133.12 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002954 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029215 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00120480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.40 or 0.00213379 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $169.25 or 0.00498829 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00049803 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.57 or 0.00261039 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00018101 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

Buying and Selling JUST

JUST can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

