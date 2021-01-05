JUST Stablecoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (USDJ)

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. During the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST Stablecoin has a market cap of $4.23 million and $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00028764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00121767 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.51 or 0.00215658 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.15 or 0.00496222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00049839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00259895 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00017828 BTC.

JUST Stablecoin Token Profile

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. JUST Stablecoin’s official website is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

