Kadena Hits Market Cap of $8.80 Million (KDA)

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. During the last seven days, Kadena has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Kadena has a total market capitalization of $8.80 million and approximately $339,000.00 worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000460 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,105,648 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kadena is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

Buying and Selling Kadena

Kadena can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

