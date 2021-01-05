Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN) Trading Up 5.6%

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) shares were up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.10 and last traded at $3.99. Approximately 1,674,200 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 1,497,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Kaixin Auto from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26.

In other Kaixin Auto news, major shareholder Value Fund Shareholder sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,253,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,147,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.78% of the company’s stock.

About Kaixin Auto (NASDAQ:KXIN)

Kaixin Auto Holdings operates as a used car dealership in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 14 dealerships. It also provides financing channels to its customers through its partnership with financial institutions; and value-added services to its customers, including insurance, extended warranties, and after-sales services.

