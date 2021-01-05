Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $36.65

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.65 and traded as high as $39.00. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $39.00, with a volume of 416 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.58.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.01 million during the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 3.14%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

