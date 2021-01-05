Karatgold Coin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $44.00 (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 63.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 5th. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $9.65 million and $44.00 worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Karatgold Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbe, Coinsuper, YoBit and HitBTC. In the last week, Karatgold Coin has traded 69.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00042852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00342033 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00036918 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014304 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00025431 BTC.

Karatgold Coin Profile

Karatgold Coin is a token. It was first traded on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,728,252,687 tokens. Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karatgold Coin’s official website is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold

Buying and Selling Karatgold Coin

Karatgold Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karatgold Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

