Karbo (KRB) Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges

Karbo (CURRENCY:KRB) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Karbo has a total market capitalization of $568,100.77 and $107.00 worth of Karbo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karbo has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. One Karbo coin can now be purchased for $0.0640 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Karbo alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $134.74 or 0.00397872 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000626 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000361 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Karbo

KRB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2016. Karbo’s total supply is 8,871,998 coins. Karbo’s official Twitter account is @krbcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Karbo’s official website is karbowanec.com . The Reddit community for Karbo is /r/krb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Karbo

Karbo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karbo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Karbo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Karbo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Karbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Karbo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.