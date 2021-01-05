KARMA (KARMA) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $19.00

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded up 47.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 5th. KARMA has a market cap of $2.67 million and $19.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded up 418.7% against the US dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $50.98 and $18.94.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006239 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00119255 BTC.

KARMA Profile

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $33.94, $32.15, $50.98, $7.50, $13.77, $10.39, $18.94, $24.43, $20.33, $5.60 and $51.55. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.