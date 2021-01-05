KARMA Trading Up 12.6% Over Last Week (KARMA)

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 5th. In the last week, KARMA has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. KARMA has a market capitalization of $2.72 million and $20.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $5.60, $13.77 and $24.68.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006018 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.67 or 0.00107138 BTC.

KARMA (CRYPTO:KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official website is www.karmaapp.io . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092

KARMA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

