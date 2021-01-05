Karuna Therapeutics’ (KRTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group began coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Karuna Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.20.

KRTX opened at $101.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.26. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $123.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -50.38 and a beta of 2.17.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 9,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $982,862.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $393,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,596 shares of company stock worth $6,400,554 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRTX. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 70.15% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

