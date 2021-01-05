Kava.io Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.06 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. Over the last week, Kava.io has traded 31.8% higher against the dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $76.80 million and approximately $39.06 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io token can currently be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00005049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00018204 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000541 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $78.91 or 0.00243186 BTC.

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 114,327,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 46,876,230 tokens. Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io . The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

