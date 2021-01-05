Kava (KAVA) Market Capitalization Tops $66.12 Million

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 5th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be bought for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kava alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00029424 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00119696 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.40 or 0.00211990 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.00 or 0.00495807 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00049689 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.78 or 0.00263578 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00018162 BTC.

About Kava