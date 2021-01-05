Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $9.15

Shares of Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.15 and last traded at $8.94, with a volume of 1503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.88.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.72 and a beta of 1.18.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.83%. On average, analysts forecast that Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace systems, energy system and plant engineering, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery and robot businesses worldwide. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; parts for commercial aircraft; commercial helicopters; missiles/space equipment; jet engines; and aerospace gearboxes.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.