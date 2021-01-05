Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.92. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,280,305 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN)
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
