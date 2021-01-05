Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.13

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.92. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 2,280,305 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,868,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 39.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,019,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 287,126 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,112,000. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 597,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 496,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $2,528,000.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

