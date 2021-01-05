Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.18. Approximately 1,977,645 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 2,128,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.82.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200 day moving average is $5.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 53,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,229 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 127,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 111,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the period.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

